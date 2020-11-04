Kanye West Votes For The First Time Ever, Reveals It Was For Someone He 'truly Trusts'

On Tuesday, rapper Kanye West voted for himself in the 2020 Presidential election as the next U.S. president. After running a campaign filled with erratic statements, Kanye speculated drawing off some Black votes from Joe Biden of the Democratic Party. In a tweet shared by him yesterday, the owner of Yeezy revealed that he voted for the first time ever in his lifetime and it's for someone he 'truly trusts', i.e. himself.

Kanye writes himself in on the Cody, Wyoming ballot

On November 3, 2020, American rapper Kanye West took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he voted for the first time in his lifetime. Kanye, who marked his entry into the presidential race late, tweeted a streak of videos from the election day to show himself filling in his ballot at Cody, Wyoming, where he also owns a ranch. Clips shared by him of his Twitter handle showed that the 43-year-old had entered his name as the next U.S. President along with Michelle Tidball as his pick for Vice President.

However, the U.S. presidential candidate failed to submit enough petition signatures for getting onto the Wyoming ballot in August. Before casting his vote, the I Love it crooner tweeted, "God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. (sic)". Post voting, he also shared a selfie on Twitter and wrote, "I voted" followed by an emoticon of the American flag.

Check out Kanye West's tweets below:

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, it's still unclear whom Kanye's beloved wife Kim Kardashian voted for in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. Although Kim posted a picture of herself revealing that she voted, the Beauty Mogul didn't reveal the name of the candidate she voted for after retweeting a tweet by Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, a report by Deadline shared 2020 election results of Kanye West.

If you're wondering how many votes does Kanye West have, the report by the portal revealed that he has managed to garner of a total of 59,781 votes and counting across 12 U.S. states. However, his biggest haul was in the southern state of Tennessee, from where he received a whopping 10,188 votes. Kanye West results with the final number of votes will also be revealed soon.

