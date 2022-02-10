Kanye West Wishes To Bring Family ‘back Together’; Shares Pic Collage Of Kim And Kids

Amidst Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's social media banter about their daughter's TikTok video, the rapper recently expressed his urge to have his family back together on social media. While numerous celebrity artists prayed for him to get his family back together, his fans consoled him.

Kanye West prays to God to bring back his family together

Kanye West recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures in which he depicted some of the memorable glimpses of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their kids spending some quality time together. In the caption, he penned a note to God praying to him to bring back his family together. The caption read, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER"(sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Grand Khai, DejonLaQuake, Thomas Lanucci, and others took to Kanye West's latest Instagram post and assured him that God will definitely listen to his prayers. Many of the fans also poured in love for him by dropping heart emojis in the comments while others asked him to solve his family issue privately. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kanye West's Instagram post.

What happened between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West recently lashed out at Kim Kardashian on social media and questioned his authority of being a father when their daughter's TikTok video surfaced online without his consent. In response to that, Kim issued a statement on the rapper's constant attacks and even mentioned how she was doing the best she could to protect their daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision. She even reflected on the impact of divorce on their children and added how Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate their situation so negatively and publicly was only causing further pain for all. She further concluded her statement by asking the rapper to handle the matters privately regarding their children and hoped for him to respond to the third attorney to resolve the issue amicably.

