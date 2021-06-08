Kanye West's Birthday: Fans Pour In Wishes And Call Him 'greatest Inspiration Of All Time'

American rapper Kanye West celebrates his birthday on June 8. The rapper, who has 21 Grammy Awards under his name, has turned 44 this year. On Kanye West's birthday, social media platforms are filled with wishes pouring for the Runaway singer. Here's how fans are wishing Happy Birthday Kanye West through their Twitter handles.

Fans pour love for Kanye West on his birthday

Kanye West enjoys a following of over 30 million on Twitter. His other social media handles also have a massive fan following. Wishes have been pouring for Kanye on his 44th birthday. A fan, in her tweet, threw light on what she has learned from the singer. She wrote, "Happy Solar Return @kanyewest! May the Universe continue blessing you & many thanks for always reminding me to be my own biggest fan. The heroes journey is much better with you here". Another one wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Inspiration...the reason some of us are creatives...the disruptor...the genius...above all...an incredible human being @kanyewes".

Happy Solar Return @kanyewest! May the Universe continue blessing you & many thanks for always reminding me to be my own biggest fan. The heroes journey is much better with you here. 🙏✨💫💕🙌 https://t.co/1dbb4pWxjR — Jos (@Joslyn5) June 8, 2021

Happy Birthday to the Inspiration...the reason some of us are creatives...the disruptor...the genius...above all...an incredible human being @kanyewest #Kanye44 pic.twitter.com/Mxhp7yaubG — i-ZARR Radio (@zarrradio) June 8, 2021

Fans trend #Kanye44 on Twitter

On Kanye West's birthday, his fans are trying to trend #Kanye44 on Twitter. Several fans added the hashtag and asked people to help in bringing it up in the trending list. A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my GREATEST INSPIRATION OF ALL TIME Thank you for being you and cheers to another year #Kanye44 use the tag Kanye Twitter.". Another fan explained his favourite Kanye moment and wrote, "#Kanye44 is trending so I have to share why I appreciate and love this man so much! My favourite Kanye moment was when he had the Yeezy pop-up stand with his family. I wish I was there to witness the greatness! Happy birthday, @kanyewest".

#Kanye44 is trending so I have to share why I appreciate and love this man so much!



My favorite Kanye moment was when he had the Yeezy pop-up stand with his family. I wish I was there to witness the greatness! Happy birthday, @kanyewest❤️ pic.twitter.com/i10ivSsCfa — Kanye’s No. 1 Fan (@kanyeg1rl) June 8, 2021

Happy Birthday to my GREATEST INSPIRATION OF ALL TIME 🏄🏻‍♂️



Thank you for being you and cheers to another year 🍻💙 🐻



#Kanye44 use the tag Kanye Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Lc4ZZZvTCR — Aboi (Kanye’s Assistant)👲🏻 (@TheLifeofAboi) June 8, 2021

Happy Birthday to the greatest artist alive! @kanyewest



Thank you for being the reason I got out of bed every day. Only I know how important you are to me. You inspire me to be better every day.#Kanye44 pic.twitter.com/GfRBZLEqqs — ShaCaio⛷️ (@oshacaio) June 8, 2021

Happy birthday @kanyewest without your music and the mix of other legends I wouldn’t be the person I am today. #kanye44 pic.twitter.com/mHZ3uvlHQC — Skipper! (@DoktorSkippy) June 8, 2021

happy birthday @kanyewest! got to ir discography just a week ago and i fell in love! thank you so much #Kanye44 — |\/|@X || (rt pinned) (@lokisversion) June 8, 2021

A fan narrated how Kanye inspired him in his life. He wrote, "Kanye has given me more confidence then anyone else could ever give me. His work ethic is admirable and I wish I could match it. I’m thankful I put the hate aside I had and gave him a chance.". He then also added the trending hashtag "#Kanye44" in his tweet.

Kanye has given me more confidence then anyone else could ever give me. His work ethic is admirable and I wish I could match it. I’m thankful I put the hate aside I had and gave him a chance.#Kanye44 — katana🦇 (@iamkingkatana) June 8, 2021

