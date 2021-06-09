Kanye West's Birthday Sees Former Wife Kim Kardashian Expressing Her Love For Him

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share three children and when the two announced that they were getting divorced, they left a lot of people shocked. Kanye recently filed for joint custody of their children and Kim did not refute his claim in court. Many people were left questioning as to why the couple had decided to split ways but they have stayed mum on the issue. What many did not expect was Kim Kardashian’s warm wish for her former husband on his birthday. Kanye West celebrated his birthday on June 8, and Kim Kardashian was all love for him. On Kanye West's birthday, she posted a picture of their family together on social media.

Kim Kardashian's wish on Kanye West's birthday

The picture that Kim shared was an older picture of the family where all of them were in a private jet. Kim Kardashian is seen hugging two of her kids while kneeling on the floor and Kanye was carrying their youngest on his lap while seated. Kanye is looking at his former wife and his children with a huge smile on his face while Kim and the two older kids made quirky faces for the camera. They all are dressed down in comfortable travel attire and Kim is not wearing any makeup. The picture is a happy picture of the family together and she captioned it by wishing Kanye and saying that she would always love him.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers wished Kim Kardashian's spouse on his birthday. Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian also commented with a string of hearts. Other people commented asking if the post meant that the two were going to be getting back together. Yet others put their plea forward for the couple to reunite and make their family whole again. Most people said that they were sad that they were not together anymore. The post received 3.6 million likes and more than twenty-three thousand comments in under a day.

Kim Kardashian in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s was seen crying while talking to her family. She said that she felt like a failure because this was her third divorce. She could not keep her emotions at bay while talking about the divorce.

