Kanye West's New Flame Chaney Jones Reacts To Her Resemblance With Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones has often been called Kim Kardashian's doppelganger owing to the duo's startling resemblance. However, Jones doesn't feel she bears commonality with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. In a conversation with TMZ, Jones reacted to the comparisons people draw between her and Kim, quipping "I don't really want to speak on that".

Chaney added that she doesn't 'really' see any similarities between the two, adding that she and Kanye "don't speak about her". Chaney has also denied having done any surgery on her face, iterating that all her features are natural.

Chaney Jones denies resemblance to Kim Kardashian

Jones, who first sparked dating rumours with The Donda Rapper in February this year, has been noticed by netizens for sharing similar facial features, curvy body type and even the same personal style with Kim. The duo made things Instagram official when Chaney posed a selfie with Kanye as they went out shopping in Miami.

Recently, the duo was spotted together at the Los Angeles Lakers' game on March 11, where they arrived in matching black outfits. The two were seen shedding smiles and packing in some PDA as they watched the game together. Chaney uploaded a trail of pictures from their outing and wrote, "Date Night" in the caption.

According to E! News, a source close to Kanye revealed that the rapper is 'having fun' with Chaney and that he likes her company. "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time." the insider stated. It also added that the duo doesn't have any "label" and Kanye isn't dating anyone exclusively.

Meanwhile, Kim is currently dating SNL star, Pete Davidson, and recently made their relationship Instagram official with a loved up picture, In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim spoke about 'finding happiness' with Davidson. She said, “I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, just go for it. Find your happiness," and continued, “I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHANEYJONESSSS/ @KIMKARDASHIAN)