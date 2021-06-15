Kanye West's Rumoured Girlfriend Irina Shayk Hints At Wanting 'more Love' In Latest Post

On June 14, 2021, Russian model, and actor Irina Shayk posted a story on her Instagram handle where she was showing her T-shirt that had "More love" written on it. Interestingly, she has been rumoured to be dating Rapper Kanye West. While none of them has confirmed these rumours, they have been seen hanging out together on several occasions. This Instagram story, only created more speculations amongst her fans as they try to figure out what she was trying to hint at. Some of her fan clubs have reached the conclusion that it means that she has more love in her life because of Kanye West.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West

Around the second week of June 2021, rumours of Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating started doing rounds when they were seen hanging out together frequently. Kanye West recently separated from his wife of seven years, Kim Kardashian, and has four children with her. On the other hand, Irina Shayk had been married to Bradley Cooper from 2015-2019 and has one child with the actor. The two have neither confirmed nor denied these dating rumours. Interestingly, Shayk featured in a Kanye West music video in 2010, for the song Power. According to US Weekly, Kanye's Ex-Wife is fine with the two dating and said that she 'knew' about their relationship. This further fuels the speculation of Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating.

About Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk is a model and actor who hails from Russia, who has been modelling since 2007, in various countries. She was also the first Russian model on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Irina Shayk made her acting debut as Megara alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2014 film Hercules and then went on to feature in an episode of Inside Amy Schumer. She even lent her voice for the video game Need for Speed: The Run, for the character of Mila Belova. She was married to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009- 2015, after whom she married the American actor Bradley Cooper. The two have a daughter named Lea De Seine.

