Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Jacket Worth $200 Sold Out; Website Crashes In 30 Minutes: Report

American singer-rapper Kanye West launched his collaboration with Gap on his birthday, which is June 8. On Tuesday, the rapper/designer registered the first item from his anticipated Yeezy Gap Line available for preorder on the website. While a section of fans was delighted, other interest buyers reported that they tried and failed to add the jacket to their shopping carts. And, interestingly, TMZ has reported that there were over 50,000 users on the site within the first 30 minutes of launch, causing it to crash.

Kanye West and Gap's collaboration

The TMZ report further added Gap didn't anticipate the flood of website traffic, while the launch of Kanye's Yeezy jacket is believed to have helped bring in the most traffic in the site's history. A source close to the situation told the outlet that the release of the item wasn't preceded by any official announcements beforehand, "floating projections" of the jacket from Yeezy Gap Line have popped up at a number of locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago starting Tuesday morning as part of its marketing campaign.

West first announced the Gap collaboration in June 2020. Though the financial details were not disclosed, the line promised to offer items such as hoodies, basics, T-shirts and joggers, among many others.

More about Kanye West's Gap Jacket

The first item from the 44-year-old rapper is $200. It is a bright blue nylon puffer jacket. The unisex jacket doesn't have a zipper or button. Interestingly, Kanye was spotted wearing it on June 3, during which he also donned a bizarre mask to cover his face. The jacket is said to be made from recycled nylon.

Kanye out in Los Angeles yesterday (6.3.21) pic.twitter.com/iHP98MnHDR — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) June 4, 2021

A look into Kanye West's birthday

Amid their divorce, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian extended a birthday message to the former via an Instagram post. Sharing a picture, featuring herself and West with three of their children, Kardashian wrote, "Happy Birthday / Love U for Life!", along with a balloon emoticon. On the other hand, West also received wishes from former sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian, who shared a photo of herself, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian and West.

IMAGE: KANYE WEST IG

