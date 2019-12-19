The Kardashian Family's Net-worth That Fans Have Wanted To Know

The Kardashians and the Jenners are one of the well-known socialites with a massive fan following on social media. Both the Kardashians and the Jenners are also heftily rich with some owning beauty product lines which are doing exceedingly well. Kim's KKW Beauty and Kylie's Kylie Cosmetics are well-known brands of the beauty industry. They are famous for their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians which is loved by millions across the world. A lot of fans might be inquisitive about the net worth of the Kardashians and Jenners. Read on to know more

1) Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Robert Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner reportedly has a net worth of $ 60 million thanks to her role as executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her role as family “momager,” taking a cut of her kids’ earnings when she negotiates their deals.

2) Caitlyn Jenner

Caityln's net worth is estimated to be $ 100 million as she appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and I Am Cait. She also published her memoir, The Secrets of My Life and also has signed several endorsement deals with cosmetic companies.

3) Kim Kardashian

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $ 350 million. Kim owns her own's makeup brand names KKW Beauty plus endorsement deals and Keeping Up with the Kardashians' earnings.

4) Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian net worth is estimated to be approximately $ 40 million dollars which comprise the earnings from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in addition to the money she raked in from past spinoffs.

5) Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest in the Kardashian siblings. The estimated net worth of Kourtney is $ 35 million. This includes all the earnings from her reality show in addition to other endorsements.

6) Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's net worth estimated to be $ 10 million dollars which include earnings from his appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna

7) Kylie Jenner

Kylie is the richest among all the Kardashians with a net worth of a whopping one billion dollars which was estimated by Forbes. She is also the youngest billionaire at the age of 21 with major earnings from her makeup brand Kylie cosmetics.

8) Kendall Jenner

The runway model Kendal Jenner's estimated net worth is approximated to be $ 30 million. She was the highest-paid model in the world for the second year in a row in 2018, according to a report from Forbes.

