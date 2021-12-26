With Christmas celebrations are being clocked across the globe, the Kardashian-Jenner clan left no stone unturned in marking the occasion in style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars gathered with their children and were seen posing in matching brown and black sweatsuits. The glitzy affair also came shortly after Kris Jenner released her debut Christmas single featuring Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker.

The family reunited for their annual Christmas dinner, which saw Kendall Jenner donning a gorgeous black gown, while Khloe Kardashian twinned with her daughter True Thompson in shimmery silver dresses.

Inside Kardashian-Jenner's dazzling Christmas celebrations

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday, Kim Kardashian uploaded myriad glimpses from the Christmas photoshoot, where she can be seen along with her children, North, eight-years-old, Saint, six-years-old, Chicago, three-years-old, Psalm, two years old. Khloe Kardashian also poses with True, while Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream (five years old), as well as Kris Jenner, can be seen all smiles for the camera. For the caption, Kim wrote, "Merry Christmas". Take a look.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner also wished everyone Merry Christmas while uploading gorgeous glimpses of herself sipping wine on a couch during the celebrations. For Khloe and True, their twinning outfits stole the show. The children also received treats from Santa Claus at Kris' home, which looked every bit beautiful decked in Christmas decor.

Kris Jenner also dropped a 1 minute and 30-second song Jingle Bells with her 42-year-old daughter Kourtney Kardashian. The song has already been streaming on Spotify and other platforms and is surely a soulful treat this festive season. Sharing the track's cover on her Instagram handle, Kris wrote," A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favourite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do it!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas everyone! #linkinbio for where to stream my version of Jingle Bells." Kourtney also announced the same and wrote," A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner, me on the jingle bells and Travis on the drums, of course."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIMKARDASHIAN/ @KENDALLJENNER)