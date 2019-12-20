Kardashian Sisters: Here Are The Top Controversies Involving Them

Kardashian-Jenner family is the most talked-about family in the world. Kim Kardashian, a media personality and a socialite, has her name in 2015’s list of the 100 most influential people by a reputed magazine. This popular businesswoman has been considered to be a part of several controversies. We have listed down some of the controversies that Kardashian family has been involved in:

1. Kim Kardashian’s tanned face

She received a huge backlash from the audience for her promotional images. Kim was accused of darkening her skin tone for her beauty line. Whereas, Kardashian simply defended by claiming that she was 'really tan' during that time, as per a report. Furthermore, she also said that she would never want to offend anyone.

Also read: Kim Kardashian & Sister Kourtney Quarrel After Sugary Treats Were Served At Poosh Party

2. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s clothing line

They were forced to pull their new clothing line which including band t-shirts which featured their faces over Pink Floyd and The Doors. Many people criticised their line and called them ‘disrespectful and disgusting’. Later on, Kendall Jenner apologised by saying that they would use this as an opportunity to learn from the errors.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

Also read: Is Khloe Kardashian Trying To Prove Her Christmas Decor Is Better Than Kendall And Kim?

3. The one with Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself. She sported Bantu knots and wrote Bantu babe in her caption. Khloe was accused of cultural appropriation and was called ridiculous by the fans. After that, she removed the picture and replaced it with another. She added the caption with the other picture saying that she liked that one better.

Also read: Kendall Jenner: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star's Career And Net Worth

4. Picture removed ‘mistakenly’

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of herself with an appetite suppressant lollipop. She promoted the product by adding the discount offer and asked her followers to grab to avail it. Instagram removed her post and called it a mistake. Furthermore, according to a report, a spokesperson had apologised to Kim for the inconvenience caused to her.

Also read: Kim Kardashian On Caitlyn Jenner's Elimination: "No One From I'm A Celeb Reached Out"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.