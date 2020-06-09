The Kardashians' Popular TV Shows That Will Help You Keep Up With Their Busy Lives

The Kardashians are the colloquial term that is used to refer to the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. In a unique reality show, the Kardashians family's personal and professional lives are aired on the TV show called Keeping up with the Kardashians. There are many spin-offs of the shows apart from the 18 seasons of KUWTK that have already aired. Take a look at some popular shows that feature the members of the Kardashian clan.

Kardashians' tv shows: Keeping up with the Kardashians

Keeping up with the Kardashians is the American TV series airing on E! cable network. It mainly focuses on the life of sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. It also features their parents Kris and Caitlyn, formerly Bruce. The TV show has already completed 18 seasons and will soon start airing the 19th season soon. The show started back in 2007 and since then it has been one of the longest-running TV shows in the USA. The concept of this show is credited to Ryan Seacrest, who is also the executive producer of the TV show. Even though the show has been criticised by certain TV critics in a negative way it has a huge cult fan following that has translated into social media followers and sales for the sisters' respective brands. The show is famous for launching the Kardashian sisters into popular culture. Take a look at the sneak peeks of the latest episode of KUWTK.

Life of Kylie

After the success of Kylie Jenner's lip kit and her own personal brand, the KUWTK spin-off LIfe of Kylie started airing to give fans a closer glimpse into the young star's life. This spin-off was aired for only 1 season and starred the businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. The show has 8 episodes and each episode is of 30 minutes. The reality TV show showcased the life of Kylie Jenner and how she spent her time in her makeup industry creating new makeup lines.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian is a fitness transformation reality show where Khloé Kardashian helps people achieve a 'revenge body' and learn to love themselves. The show continued for three seasons where each episode showed two people sharing their makeover with the help of personal trainers and stylists. Khloe played an important role in the show as she had gone through a massive transformation herself.

The success of KUWTK led to the creation of many other spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.

