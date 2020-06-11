Kardashians' Top Viewed Reality Shows & Spin-offs Based On Their Number Of Seasons

The reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians refers to the world-famous American reality show that showcases the life of the American socialites. The members of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family are often featured in the reality show which often includes famous names like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, etc. The reality gives a sneak peek on the daily lives of TV celebrities. Keeping Up With The Kardashians is considered as one of the longest-running reality shows that was ever made. Take a look at the most viewed KUWTK shows and spin-offs that were renewed repeatedly due to their massive viewership.

Kardashians top viewed reality shows: Keeping up with the Kardashians

No. of season -18

No. of episodes - 256 excluding 5 special episodes

Keeping up with the Kardashians mainly focuses on the life of sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. It also features their parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. The TV show has already completed 18 seasons and will soon start airing the 19th season soon. Ryan Seacrest who is a famous American television host is the executive producer for KUWTK. The show has a huge cult fan following that constituted into their social media fan following and who are thus responsible for the sales of the different makeup brands that are timely launched by the different sisters. Take a look at the sneak peeks of the latest episode of KUWTK.

Kourtney and Kim take Miami

No. of seasons - 3

No. of episodes - 30

Kourtney and Kim take Miami was the first spin-off that aired alongside KUWTK. The show started on August 16, 2009. The show started with how Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian opened up their second DASH boutique in Miami, but from the third season of the show, Kim had replaced Khloe due to the latter's work commitments.

Kourtney and Kim take New York

No. of seasons - 2

No. of episodes - 20

KUWTK second spin-off was titled Kourtney and Kim Take New York. This spin-off showcased how the sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian opened their very first DASH boutique location in New York City. This next season of the show showed them leaving for Los Angeles for their next business expansion in the city.

Khloé & Lamar

No. of seasons - 2

No. of episodes - 20

The third spin-off of the KUWTK was titled Khloé & Lamar and it was based on the life of Khloe Kardashian and her then-husband Lamar Odom. The show was capped after the second season that aired in February of 2012. Post this reality show spin-off, the rest of the spin-off shows didn't receive as much viewer ratings as one might expect so they were thus capped after airing between 8 - 12 episodes.

Promo Image courtesy: E! YouTube

