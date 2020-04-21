Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'We Are Family': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Released in 2010, We Are Family starred Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. Even though the movie was an average grosser at the box office reportedly, it managed to be appreciated by the critics who especially praised the performance of Kareena Kapoor and Kajol.

The soundtrack of the movie which was composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was also received well by the audience. The Kareena Kapoor starrer We Are Family also has some interesting trivia attached to it which one must know.

Here are some We Are Family trivia which will want you to check out the film once again

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol's second collaboration

We Are Family starred two talented actors Kareena Kapoor and Kajol. We Are Family saw Kareena Kapoor and Kajol collaborate for a second time with We Are Family. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had shared the screen space with Kajol in the movie, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor's unique pairing

We Are Family marked the first movie wherein Kareena Kapoor starred opposite Arjun Rampal. Kareena essayed the role of the 'other woman' in Arjun's life in the movie but her performance was positively received by the masses. Arjun and Kareena's chemistry was also lauded by the audience.

John Abraham was the first choice for the film

Before Arjun Rampal, John Abraham was the first choice for We Are Family. However, John declined the movie due to some other commitments reportedly. As a result, Arjun was roped in to star opposite Kajol and Kareena in the movie.

The movie is a remake of a Hollywood film

We Are Family was reportedly a remake of the Hollywood movie Stepmom. Stepmom starred Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon in the lead roles. The movie had Kajol stepping into the shoes of Susan's character while Kareena was roped in for Julia's role.

