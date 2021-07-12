Karen Gillan Reveals She Cried After Reading The Script Of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3'

Actress Karen Gillan recently opened up about the upcoming MCU superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. The actress who plays the role of Nebula said that the script of the film was brilliant. The James Gunn directed movie is slated to release on May 5, 2023.

Karen Gillan on Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

While the movie is still under pre-production, it isn't due to start filming until November. Gillan in an interview with Collider recalled how she felt while reading the script for the upcoming movie. The actress said that she was reading the script along with her co-star Pom Klementieff who plays Mantis and they both cried while reading. Karen further added that the movie was James Gunn's strongest work to date and that it was emotional and brilliant.

Speaking about James Gunn's influence over her character of Nebula, the actress said that she thinks the reason why Nebula is the way she is because of James Gunn. She further added that he is the 'creator' of her and she thinks that he really connected with the character personally. The cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise also includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell.

James Gunn and Disney's fallout

In July 2018, Disney severed its ties with the director after his old controversial tweets resurfaced online. Gunn who was set to direct and write Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 was removed from the project. The cast of the movie Pratt, Saldana, Bautista, Cooper, Diesel, Sean Gunn, Klementieff, Rooker, and Gillan issued a statement in support of Gunn. As per reports by various media outlets, Dave Bautista even refused to do the movie if Gunn wasn't going to direct it. By 2019, Disney and Marvel Studios reinstated Gunn as director, and in November 2020 Gunn confirmed that the script of the movie was complete. The movie is expected to begin its shoot from November 2021 onwards and is scheduled to release in 2023.

