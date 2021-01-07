Karlie Kloss Condemns US Capitol Siege, Openly Shames Her Trump In-laws

Karlie Kloss, through a tweet that she posted in connection to the on-going riots at the Capitol building, gave an insight into what her relationship with the Trump family is like. Through the social media post, Karlie Kloss can be seen condemning the US Capitol Riots that were orchestrated by Donald Trump's supporters. The tweet in question also attracted responses from people who have varying opinions about the current member of the White House.

The Tweet:

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Several Twitter users give their take on Kloss's opinion on the same. Some Twitter users alleged that Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner stand a chance to gain in monetary ways or otherwise from the episode. While a different section of the same, on the other hand, applauded her for standing up to her in-laws in the Trump family, such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, in her own way. The reactionary tweets can be found below.

The reactions:

Y’all don’t bring up her relation to the K*shners. She’s her own person and has her OWN views!!!! You stand up for what’s right, sunshine 🥰 — Salem ✨ (@14yearsoftaylor) January 7, 2021

If she stays married and the husband is not cutting ties with them, she’s on their side. Sunshine. — 🍍Celo Carvalho🍍➐ (@7celo) January 7, 2021

hi karlie ily but pls go get your in-laws, thx 💓 — Ren (@rennawrubleski) January 7, 2021

Let the woman speak. Just because she’s with Josh doesn’t mean she agrees with the Trumps. This clearly states she in fact does NOT — Salem ✨ (@14yearsoftaylor) January 7, 2021

Tell your in-laws, they caused this. — Gabriel O'Brien (@gabrielobrien) January 7, 2021

Karlie Kloss' connection to the Trump Family:

For those who want to know how is Karlie Kloss is exactly related to the Trump family- Karlie Kloss' husband, Joshua Kushner, is the brother of Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are married to each other since 2009. Ivanka Trump is the first daughter of Donald Trump.

At the time of the elections, it was observed that the supermodel had voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In order to let her followers know about her candidates of choice, she posted a picture of the ballot that she cast her vote in. The Instagram post concerning the same can be found below.

