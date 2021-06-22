Kartik Aaryan Calls Himself 'The Umbrella Man' As He Posts A Still From His Upcoming Work

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for the past few weeks for several reasons. While the actor has exited a couple of films in the last month, he also has a plethora of new films in his kitty. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to his Instagram handle recently and shared a still from one of his upcoming ventures, which has his fans all excited.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle earlier today and shared a still from one of his upcoming projects. In the picture posted on IG, he could be seen in a completely new avatar. The actor donned an overcoat and kept his disheveled long hair open and what stood out in the image was the umbrella he had in his hand. His caption read, "The Umbrella Man."

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's post

Kartik Aaryan has a following of more than 21 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 400k likes within less than a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor gushed over his new look and added that they are eagerly waiting for his next movie. While one of his followers commented saying, "WHO ORDERED THE HOT STUFF ❤️‍🔥", while another one wrote, "I want that umbrella 😭😭😭😭".

Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media and posted a video in his new look, where he could be seen fighting his enemies as he dips his feet in the world of action. The short clip posted by the actor was very well received by his fans and followers. He captioned the post, "Ab Main Bhi Brawl Star 🥷🏻 Watch me take on the Brawl Universe !! Tell me what you think?". He added hashtags like 'Brawl Stars' and 'Brawl Stars India'.

Kartik Aaryan's movies

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. One of his other films titled Dhamaka is set to release soon on Netflix. He was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2, wherein he played the role of Veer opposite Sara Ali Khan. Kartik also featured in the video of a song in 2020 called Nachunga Aise.

