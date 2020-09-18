Kat Dennings Calls Out Netizens For Double Standards In Light Of Chris' Photo Leak

Kat Dennings is recently in the news for her recent tweet where she took to her Twitter handle and called out netizens for having double standards. Her tweet was in the reaction to Chirs Evans’ photo that accidentally got posted by the Captain America actor and the supportive behaviour of fans towards his mistake. Kat Dennings found it absurd as a woman wouldn’t have got such support if she had made the same mistake. Take a look at her tweets along with how the fans reacted to the entire scenario.

Kat Dennings tweets on Chris Evans’ nude photo

Marvel fans went crazy when Captain America star Chris Evans accidentally posted a nude picture on the internet. Though he deleted it immediately, the news was all over the internet. In a short while, his fans came out in support of his honest mistake. This caught the attention of Thor actor Kat Dennings and she reacted to this news by tweeting how she felt the public support and respect for Chris Evans was wonderful and asked people if they’d support a woman in the same circumstances. Here’s the tweet by Kat Dennings in reaction to Chris Evans' nude photo incident.

The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 13, 2020

After her tweet, many others came out in support of the Two Broke Girls actor, calling out the double standards of people when it came to supporting men and women equally in similar circumstances. Many of her fans and supporters stood by her and tweeted in support of her. One of her fans even mentioned an old incident of a similar situation that happened with a popular Hollywood actor whose iCloud account got hacked and her nudes were leaked on the internet. The fan added as to how the netizens blamed the actor for keeping nudes in her phone though she never posted those anywhere and how she was supposed to expect to get her account hacked as she was a celebrity. Take a look at the tweets in reaction to Kat Dennings’ tweet.

Chris Evans’ Twitter buzz on his leaked nude

While recording the screen on his Instagram story, Chris Evans forgot to crop the video, accidentally posting an explicit photo. Though he deleted the post immediately, some of his fans managed to take a screenshot of the same and circulated all over the internet. While later on, many fans came out in support, the actor didn’t respond immediately to any of the chaos caused by his leaked nudes. In light of the massive buzz, he later made a tweet and urged his fans to vote for the US elections in November.

Now that I have your attention

VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

