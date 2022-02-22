Kat Dennings Opens Up About Proposal With Andrew W.K. That Made Her 'believe In Magic'

Kat Dennings recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and opened up about her duel proposal with her fiancé Andrew W.K. She described the moment and mentioned that it was so special, it made her 'believe in magic' as per a report by People. She emphasized that the proposal was not planned and came from a mutual 'intense' feeling.

Kat Dennings opens up about her dual proposal with fiancé Andrew W.K.

The 2 Broke Girls actor went on to mention that the 'intense' feeling accused when the couple shared a kiss and Kat felt that her beau was her 'person', whom she cannot live without. She mentioned that neither of them went down on one knee and that she 'burst into tears' after they decided to get married. Kat Dennings said to Drew Barrymore on his show via People-

"We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic. We were kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense thing that I was like, 'This is my person. This is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with.' And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time. Not planned. No knee down, I don't even remember what happened after that. We just were like 'Should we get married?' And 'Yes.' I just burst into tears."

Kat Dennings' engagement post

The actor mentioned that she didn't think she would cry and called herself a 'toughie', but admitted that she 'wept happy tears'. She also mentioned that she made it through 'wilderness' and met an 'incredible person' before she stated that no one believes her story about her proposal, but assured fans that 'that's what happened'. She said-