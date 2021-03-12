Kat Dennings' Recent Tweet Has Fans Saying 'this Is How Everyone Looks At Natalie Portman'

Kat Dennings who was last seen on WandaVision is busy with her current schedules on Dollface. The actor played the role of Darcy Lewis, one of the main characters on the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe show. Kat Dennings first played the character of Darcy Lewis in the 2011 film Thor. Recently Kat Dennings, who would not be appearing in the upcoming Thor sequel titled Thor: Love and Thunder, shared her love for her MCU co-actor Natalie Portman, as is evident from her recent tweet.

Kat Dennings comments on Thor co-actor Natalie Portman

Kat Dennings recently shared a throwback picture of herself and actor Natalie Portman on Twitter. She tweeted saying, "Find someone who looks at you the way I look at Natalie Portman". In the picture, Kat can be seen admiring Natalie, while she is standing and talking at a comic con event. Here is her tweet with an adorable pic of the two.

Kat Dennings in WandaVision

After appearing in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013), Kat Dennings returned to MCU to play Darcy Lewis in the now-concluded Disney+ show WandaVision. 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings plays the character of political science major-turned-astrophysicist.

For the script of WandaVision, the Marvel officials brought back the likes of Dennings and Randall Park, amongst others, to star in the series. It was after the appearance of Dennigs' Darcy in the series that the mystery surrounding Westview started to unravel. The show consists of nine episodes and can be streamed on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending on your geographic location.

After WandaVision Kat Dennings is busy with her current TV show Dollface featuring Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky and herself in the lead roles.

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Thor franchise, the film is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of the Phase Four project of the MCU. The film features actors like Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn.