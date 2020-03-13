Kate Beckinsale Reveals Being Scolded, Berated By Weinstein After 'Serendipity' Premiere

Serendipity actor Kate Beckinsale recently in an Instagram post opened up about being berated by Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein. The actor opened up about this incident in her latest Instagram post. Kate Beckinsale in her Instagram post also talked about Harvey Weinstein's 23 years’ prison sentence.

Beckinsale recalls being scolded by Weinstein

Miramax founder Harvey Weinstein was recently found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape by the Manhattan Courthouse. The fallen movie mogul has been sentenced to 23 years’ jail term for these two crimes. This conviction is being considered a major victory of the #MeToo movement.

After Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing, Kate Beckinsale in her latest Instagram post opened up about being scolded by Harvey Weinstein. Beckinsale revealed that Harvey Weinstein scolded her after the Serendipity movie premiere. The actor also added that the premiere took place a week after the 9/11 attacks in New York city.

The Underworld actor said that Weinstein invited her (Kate) and her less than two-year-old daughter for a play date with his daughter. Kate continued by stating that once she reached Weinstein’s house and the nanny escorted her daughter to meet Weinstein’s daughter, the movie mogul started shouting on her.

Kate Beckinsale in her Instagram post then described the entire conversation. In this post, Kate Beckinsale allegedly said that Harvey Weinstein used abusive language. She further added that the movie mogul even scolded her for not wearing a "tight dress". The Serendipity actor also revealed that Weinstein scolded her for "dressing like a lesbian".

After allegedly listening to Weinstein's outrage, Kate Beckinsale tried to explain him and said, “Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives, none of us even felt the premiere was much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.” Weinstein allegedly replied that he does not care and also said that it is his premiere and he gets what he wants. Kate Beckinsale in her Instagram post also added that she was punished for going against the movie mogul several times. The Underworld actor then concluded her post by saying that it is a “huge relief” that Weinstein has gone to prison for 23 years. Take a look at Kate Beckinsale’s entire Instagram post here.

