Kate Burton To Reprise Her Role As Dr. Ellis Grey In 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18

Kate Burton is all set to return to Grey's Anatomy in Season 18 and take on the role of Meredith Grey's late mother. The 63-year-old actor will play Dr. Ellis Grey in the show. Meredith Grey is played by Ellen Pompeo, whose character battled COVID in the last season of the series.

Burton is gearing up to reprise her role in multiple episodes of the upcoming season of the medical drama. She will feature in the very first episode of the season itself. Her character of Dr. Ellis Grey died in season 3 and has made multiple appearances on the show ever since. She suffered from Alzheimer's and has acted in a total of 23 episodes of the much-loved series so far. She has also been nominated for two Emmy Awards for her role.

Apart from being Dr. Ellis Grey, Burton will also be seen in The Dropout, a limited series, which will stream on Hulu. She also appeared frequently in Charmed and Supergirl. Additionally, she starred in Strange Angel and The Tempest.

The reappearance of Dr. Ellis Grey in Grey's Anatomy will not be the first reappearance fans have seen on the show. The latest season of the series especially had several previous characters make a come-back through Meredith's visions, while she contracted COVID and was unconscious.

While unconscious, Meredith visits several fan-favourites and has meaningful conversations with each of them on an imaginary beach. She met Lexie, her half-sister, played by Chyler Leigh and also Eric Dane, who takes on the role of Mark Sloan. She also meets her long-lost friend, George O'Malley on the beach. However, none of these appearances made fans happier than when Patrick Dempsey arrived on the show.

Grey's Anatomy is one of ABC’s longest-running shows. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are executive producers of the popular series. It is created by Shonda Rhimes and is a top-rated medical drama.

The show is all set to begin shooting for its next season. Ellen Pompeo posted an Instagram story and wrote, ‘Gress what time it is? #Grey'sAnatomy.’ In the story, Pompeo can be seen getting her hair and makeup done before she gets on set for her shoot.

IMAGE Credits: Greysabc-Twitter

