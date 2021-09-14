Last Updated:

'It's official' Kate Hudson Announces Engagement With Long-time Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Taking to Instagram, actor and writer Kate Hudson shared a romantic picture with her long-time boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, flaunting her engagement ring

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Danny Fujikawa

Image: PTI


American actor and author Kate Hudson recently delighted her fans on social media by sharing a romantic picture of herself with her long time boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. Posting the image on social media, she announced their engagement prompting colleagues and fans to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages. 

Several celebrities like Courtney Cox, Sara Foster, and David Garner expressed delight on the news and congratulated the couple. Fans, too, expressed their joy and dropped in heart emojis for Kate and Danny.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa engaged

Kate Hudson took to her official Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself with her fiance Danny Fujikawa. In the post, she can be seen sharing a cute moment with him somewhere on a hill around the beach. She is wearing a white hoodie while flaunting the engagement ring on her finger. Day Fujikawa can be seen sporting a purple tee with a brown cap. In the caption, she exclaimed, “Let’s go!” and added emojis of a bride, a groom and a house. 

READ | Kate Hudson spends quality 'family time' on a sunny beach vacation; shares photos on IG
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Many celebrity artists and fans reacted to Hudson’s Instagram post and congratulated the couple. Sara Foster said, "Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people."

READ | Kate Hudson cuddles her young kids as they 'wait on their big bro' on a Greece vacation

Congratulating the engaged couple, a fan wrote "That man is just the luckiest human on the planet. You are sunshine!." Take a look at how other fans reacted to Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s engagement. 

READ | Kate Hudson's daughter is on 'the road to film director', shares a glimpses of Episode 1
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson


Fujikawa, a popular musician and actor started dating Kate Hudson in 2016. They first met through Hudson’s best friends, Sara Foster and Erin Foster who were also the stepsisters of Fujikawa. After dating for about two years, they made an announcement that they were expecting their first child. Later they were blessed with daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. 

READ | Kate Hudson remembers her time with Conan 'O' Brian as he steps down as host; Watch

(Image: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND