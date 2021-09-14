American actor and author Kate Hudson recently delighted her fans on social media by sharing a romantic picture of herself with her long time boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. Posting the image on social media, she announced their engagement prompting colleagues and fans to flood the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Several celebrities like Courtney Cox, Sara Foster, and David Garner expressed delight on the news and congratulated the couple. Fans, too, expressed their joy and dropped in heart emojis for Kate and Danny.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa engaged

Kate Hudson took to her official Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself with her fiance Danny Fujikawa. In the post, she can be seen sharing a cute moment with him somewhere on a hill around the beach. She is wearing a white hoodie while flaunting the engagement ring on her finger. Day Fujikawa can be seen sporting a purple tee with a brown cap. In the caption, she exclaimed, “Let’s go!” and added emojis of a bride, a groom and a house.

Many celebrity artists and fans reacted to Hudson’s Instagram post and congratulated the couple. Sara Foster said, "Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people."

Congratulating the engaged couple, a fan wrote "That man is just the luckiest human on the planet. You are sunshine!." Take a look at how other fans reacted to Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s engagement.



Fujikawa, a popular musician and actor started dating Kate Hudson in 2016. They first met through Hudson’s best friends, Sara Foster and Erin Foster who were also the stepsisters of Fujikawa. After dating for about two years, they made an announcement that they were expecting their first child. Later they were blessed with daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

(Image: PTI)