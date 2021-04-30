Kate Hudson Celebrates International Dance Day, Says, 'dancing Breathes Life Into Me'

As April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day every year all around the world, many celebs are taking to their social media handles to post videos of themselves dancing and sharing their immense love for the beautiful art form. Among those is Bride Wars actor Kate Hudson who along with her dance teacher performed a routine showing off her effortless moves and exclaimed to her fans to never stop dancing.

Kate Hudson celebrates International Dance Day

The video features a clip of Kate Hudson learning the dance choreography under the guidance of her dance teacher of many years Denise Leitner. In the next clip, we can see Kate and her instructor performing a beautiful contemporary dance routine to the song Liability by Lorde. Along with the video, Kate expressed her immense love for dancing and wrote, "Don’t. Ever. Stop. Dancing! Dance for me was where I met my soul. It didn’t matter how skilled, how trained I was, it mattered when I sweat and worked to connect inside myself and felt freedom in movement. If you love to dance you’ve been to that place where you’ve felt it so deeply you sobbed. Or the place you danced too hard you couldn’t stop smiling. Or the place you danced so silly you can’t stop laughing. I love that place. It breathes life into me. That place is pure joy for me, pure freedom. So on #internationaldanceday I scream out again! Don’t ever stop dancing!!!!" She also tagged her dance teacher in the video and shared that they have been working together for years.

Netizens react to Kate Hudson's Instagram video

Kate Hudson's latest video received a lot of love from her fans on the internet. While many fans of the actor praised her for being so effortless while dancing, many took to the comment section of the post to share their love for the artform and recalled how they fell in love with it. One user wrote, "Dancing is so in your blood it’s crazy" while another commented, " Dance is where I met my soul! wooooo hooooo ! Love that and love you sister." Take a look.

A glimpse of Kate Hudson's Instagram

Kate Hudson often posts pictures and videos of herself enjoying her time with her daughter Rani. Earlier, the actor had posted pictures of herself and her daughter dancing in the kitchen which went viral on Instagram in no time. Check out some of Kate Hudson's photos with her daughter right below:

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kate Hudson Instagram)

