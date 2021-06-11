Kate Hudson Celebrates Pride Month With Massive Bouquet Of Flowers

June as a month is dedicated to commemorate the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and the fight they are still fighting to attain equal rights and privileges. The month has been dubbed Pride Month in honour of the community. It is the month where allies from every community and face of life come forward and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. There are various rallies and demonstrations held all over the month during Pride Month to honour the struggle of the previous generations of the community. Pride Month 2021 of course has been different owing to the present circumstances. While physical demonstrations have been curbed, people have taken to social media to stand with the community.

Kate Hudson stands with the LGBTQ+ community

Kate Hudson's Instagram saw her take a stand for the LGBTQ+ community. She posted a picture of herself proving that she is an ally of the community. Kate Hudson kept her post very simple. She was seen posing with a large bunch of flowers in a variety of colours. The flag of the LGBTQ+ community is a rainbow so the colourful flowers were her take on the rainbow symbol. She could be seen lying down and clutching onto the bouquet of flowers with a huge smile on her face. She was wearing a green and pink tie-dyed ensemble and had her hair up in a bun. She simply captioned the picture by using hearts of all the colours of the rainbow plus a rainbow emoji and used the hashtag, ‘#pridemonth’.

Kate Hudson’s Instagram followers showed her picture a lot of love and told her they were happy for her support. Most people commented wishing her a happy pride month. Others said that they were happy to see her supporting the community and standing up for them. A majority of her followers commented using the rainbow colours and showing their support for the community as well. Many people from the industry with verified accounts of their own also commented on the picture to show their support. The post received 58.7k likes and more than three hundred comments in less than seven hours and the number is still increasing.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON'S INSTAGRAM

