Kate Hudson Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Party, Calls It A ‘good Day’

Kate Hudson turned a year older on April 19 and wishes poured in for the star from several celebs. A day after her birthday, she took to social media and dropped a video that gave a sneak peek into her close-knit birthday bash which was hosted by her parents. In the short clip, Kate enjoyed some classics and also grooved to the beats of the song while being seated on the chair. Kate, dressed up in a black dress and flashy sunglasses, clapped and enjoyed her celebration.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "A little window into me post sake pairing.. (SOUND ON) it was a good day (Because you guys asked! Bracelet was a bday present from Sophie Lopez and Rondel jewellery. Sunglasses are from my family Chrome Hearts forever." Designer Brian Atwood wrote, "F’in love u Hahhaha," whereas Ashlie Johnson dropped laughing emojis.

Inside Kate Hudson's birthday party

Apart from this, she also shared an array of pics and gave a glimpse of her daytime bash. In the first photo, she stunned in a blue dress and sat on her partner Danny Fujikawa's lap, who planted a kiss on her cheek. The next pic was a candid moment while Kate indulged in some conversations with her friends and family. In another set of pics, she showed how her dinner table was loaded with glasses and plates, all set for her guests. She also posted a portrait of herself and gave a detailed look at her birthday outfit. Bear Grylls, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Lara Leito, Donna Karan, Hilary Swank, Sara Foster, Zoe Saldana, and others dropped endearing wishes.

Kate Hudson, 42, also got the sweetest birthday wish from her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. The Almost Famous actor shared another adorable video in which Rani sang the "Happy Birthday" song for her mom. Rani also blew out imaginary candles. In the clip, Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa counted "1, 2, 3" as their daughter then went on to croon the song. Hudson shared it on social media and wrote that she felt and heard the birthday love. "Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain’t even noon," she added.