Kate Hudson Opts For A Closet Clean Up With Daughter For Spring Cleaning; See Adorable Pic

Kate Hudson has been vocal about wanting to be very involved in all of her children's lives and said that her children were always more of a priority to her than anything else. Her social media is evidence of how much time the mother of three puts aside to dedicate to her children who are pretty much her entire world and who she is raising with her present partner Danny Fujikawa. Kate Hudson took to Instagram on May 17, 2021, to post an adorable picture of herself with her youngest daughter Rani. The duo is apparently ‘spring cleaning’ as per the caption of the post and Rani is acting as Kate Hudson’s helper. See the adorable picture here:

Kate Hudson's daughter and she get to spring cleaning

In the picture, Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani Rose is seated beside her mother inside Kate’s closet, post a cleanout session. Both of them are wearing oversized glasses as they pose for a picture. Rani Rose is clearly wearing her mother’s glasses and is clutching onto it, so it doesn’t slip off her face. Kate Hudson is wearing a pair of jeans with a beige flowy top while her daughter is in a yellow floral dress. The two of them look happy to be spending some quality time together.

Kate Hudson’s Instagram followers were all over the picture and were asking her about all the things she was getting rid of. Most people asked her if she could send some of her discarded clothes their way as they would truly treasure any items from her closets. Others commented saying that Rani should head over to their place for a margarita to continue the party. People could not believe that the picture was taken in Kate Hudson’s closet and said that it looked like an entire departmental store. The picture received 154K likes and 1103 comments in under a day and still counting.

On Mother’s Day, Kate Hudson shared a few pictures with her children as well as with her mother to commemorate the day. She stated how she loved motherhood and what a blessing it was. She said, “I do it all for my kids and their future. And I am lucky to have had the foundation of that inspired by my own mother @goldiehawn To Moms everywhere HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. And always know, if it feels like hard work it’s definitely GOOD work! Cause raising the next generation should never be easy. Love to all”.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON'S INSTAGRAM

