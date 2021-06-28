Kate Hudson Remembers Her Time With Conan 'O' Brian As He Steps Down As Host; Watch

Conan 'O’Brien has recently announced that he would be stepping down as the host from Conan a decade after being a part of the talk show. Many Hollywood celebrities who have been hosted by him in the past have been reminiscing about his tenure in this show and wishing him luck for the future. Actor Kate Hudson has also joined them in paying respects for the work that he’s done, as she shared a glimpse of her moments with him when he was hosting Late Night with Conan 'O’Brien. She also penned a heartfelt message for him in the caption, talking about how she will be “missed”.

Kate Hudson remembers her time with Conan 'O’Brien on the Late Night show

Conan 'O’Brien had announced on Thursday that he was retiring as the host of this show, and Kate Hudson has marked this occasion by sharing a clip of their first meet together on screen from back in 2000. The clip shows her trying to adjust his hair on the other side, before Conan sarcastically quipped about how it would be his new look on the show. Kate also made sure to add a warm note for him which reads, “You will be so missed! We love you @teamcoco Here’s a little of our first one in 2000!”.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON'S INSTAGRAM

Kate concluded her message by writing, “See ya around the hood”. The post took no time in receiving all kinds of reactions from fans, who also joined her in reminiscing about his memories on this show. A few also mentioned that they enjoyed every time that she joined him on the sets of Late Night with Conan 'O’Brien. He got his own show titled Conan back in 2010 and has now decided to move on.

Conan O’Brien had made the announcement with a heartfelt monologue describing his experience as the host and expressing his gratitude towards the audience. He also thanked the authorities at TBS and his team members on the show and remembered the odds that he had faced during his decision to come to TBS. He got loud cheers from fans as he concluded his monologue, and with that his run as the host. He will be next seen in HBO Max in a weekly series.

IMAGE: 'TEAM COCO' & KATE HUDSON INSTAGRAM

