Kate Hudson Remembers The Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day As She Shares Heartfelt Letter

Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday in the United States of America that takes place on the last Monday of May. It is to honour and mourn the military personnel who passed away while serving in their military duties. Actor Kate Hudson observed the day by remembering the fallen heroes as she shared a letter by a personnel's daughter.

Kate Hudson shares a heartfelt note on a memorial day

Kate Hudson has been quite active on her Instagram handle, where she has more than 13 million followers. On the occasion of Memorial Day, she posted a letter from a military personnel's daughter to her late father. In it, the girl remembers her daddy's sacrifice and courage for their country. She mentioned that he still serves as her inspiration and a person who fuels her passion. She hopes to make her late father proud by achieving her dreams. The unknown girl named further wrote that she is doing the duties that her father told her to take on in his last letter. It is to take care of her family.

Kate Hudson expressed that she always remembers that Memorial Day is like every other day for many people. She noted that she is sending love to all the families and friends of the martyred who are sharing their memories. The actor thanked all the brave soldiers for their service. Take a look at her post below.

Kate Hudson's Instagram post caught much attention. Many left red heart and joining hands emoticons in the comment box. Some even praised her gesture of sharing the message. Check out a few of the replies on Kate Hudson's latest post.

On Memorial Day many people visit cemeteries and memorials to honour and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military. In national cemeteries, several volunteers place an American flag on graves of military personnel. From 1868 to 1970, the day was observed on May 30. The day is one of remembrance and reflection of the ultimate cost of freedom.

IMAGE: KATEHUDSON INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.