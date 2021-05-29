Kate Hudson Shares A Sweet Picture Of Her Daughter With A Sunscreen Tube

American actor Kate Hudson recently took social media by storm with an adorable picture of her daughter. In the photograph, baby Rani Rose can be seen sitting on the couch with a bright smile across the face, ready to go out in the sun and have some fun. The actor has explained the importance of sunscreen in the caption for the post while calling it a ‘Flashback Friday’ segment. Kate Hudson’s fans have flooded the comment section with compliments for the little Rani as they love to see her pictures on the actor’s feed.

Kate Hudson shares a picture of Rani

Hollywood star Kate Hudson recently took to social media to share a throwback picture of her daughter from the time shE was just a toddler. In the picture shared, Rani Rose can be seen sitting on a white couch while holding a sunscreen tube in her tiny hands. The little baby also seems to be fidgeting with the bright blue tube which creates a lovely colour contrast in this picture. Baby Rani is also seen observing something closely while wearing a fascinated smile on her face.

In the throwback picture, Rani Rose is seen wearing a yellow romper that has adorable flare sleeves and an angular neckline. The striped yellow design stands in contrast with the white background and the yellow cushions. Rani Rose is also seen wearing a little sun hat which goes well with the baby romper.

In the caption for the post, Kate Hudson has mentioned that one must not forget about using sunscreen on a sunny day. She has also added a ‘sun’ emoticon while mentioning that the picture is a part of ‘#FlashbackFriday’. Have a look at the post made by Kate Hudson’s Instagram here.

In the comment section of the post, fans have spoken about how cute and heart-warming the picture is. Some of the people have also mentioned that the little girl is perfect in every way. Have a look.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON INSTAGRAM

