Kate Hudson Shares Cute Photo Of Daughter Rani & Son Bingham From Latter's Baseball Game

Music star Kate Hudson is a proud mother as her two-year-old daughter Rani Rose attended her elder brother Bingham "Bing" Hawn's baseball game to support him. On Monday, Rani and Bing shelled out major sibling goals for fans after their beloved mother took to her Instagram handle to share an aww-dorable photograph of the brother-sister duo from the baseball ground. Soon after their photograph surfaced on social media, not only netizens but also celebrities such as Sarah Foster, Sophie Lopez and Amanda Loots flocked to the comment section of Kate's post to shower them with immense love.

American actor-author Kate Hudson is a mother to three children, i.e. Ryder Robinson, Bigham Hawn Bellamy and Rani Rose Fujikawa. Her eldest son Ryder is 17-years-old, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson while she shares her 9-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Furthermore, she shares her youngest daughter Rani with beau Danny Fujikawa. Although three of her children are from three different men, they are extremely close to each other as well as their beloved mom, and Kate Hudson's Instagram handle is proof.

One such instance is Kate's latest post on Instagram. Yesterday, i.e. May 3, 2021, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to give fans a sneak-peek into son Bingham's baseball game. Kate attended it with her two-year-old daughter Rani and also shared a cutesy photograph of the brother-sister duo from the baseball ground. In the photograph, Rani and Bingham flashed their beaming smiles at the camera by giving each other a tight side-hug. Posting the photo on Instagram, Kate wrote, "Baseball never looked so sweet".

In no time after the sweet photograph of Kate Hudson's kids surfaced online, it was quick to do the rounds on the internet and win netizens' hearts. In less than 13 hours, her post garnered over 102k likes and more than 400 comments as fans lavished her kids' photo with heaps of compliments. In addition to that while celebrity stylist Sophie Lopez commented writing, "The Babies", actor Sara Foster went all-hearts in the comment section of the post.

