Kate Hudson Shares Pics From Her Bday Bash, Says 'Mama And Pa Hosted Best Bday Dinner'

As Kate Hudson celebrated her birthday, the actor received tons of love and birthday wishes from her friends and family. She recently took to social media and shared how an amazing birthday bash was hosted by her parents and even gave all her fans a sneak peek at her birthday dinner through her official Instagram handle.

Kate Hudson’s “joyful day”

Kate Hudson recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her birthday dinner with some of her close friends and family members. In the first photo, she can be seen in a stunning blue attire with an elegant pendant along with a tiara on her head. She can also be seen sitting on a chair as Kate Hudson’s husband, Danny Fujikawa, gives her a peck on her cheek. In the next photo, Kate Hudson can be seen in a candid mood sitting with her friends and family and sharing a vivacious laugh with them. The next one among Kate Hudson’s birthday photos depicted a similar look of her chatting with the people present at her birthday bash while the next one showcased an amazing look of the dinner table set up for the ones who attended the party. Another photo of the actor depicted her elegant look as she posed for the camera while holding a glass of drink in one hand while the other one in the pocket. The next photo showcased how Kate Hudson’s husband was wishing her as they began the dinner and the last few ones illustrated some cute memorable moments from the party.

In the caption, she stated that her Mama and Pa hosted the best birthday dinner and added that it was such a treat to safely gather. She also stated that it was a joy to be together like this and even thanked the people who prepared a beautiful Omakase dinner and sake pairing. She then sent love to everyone who had been so kind to send her messages and blessings. In the end, she stated that it was a joyful day and added heart and namaste symbols next to it.

Many of the fans sent lovely wishes on Kate Hudson’s birthday and even added numerous heart symbols in the comments to express their love for her. Fans also sharde their amazement at seeing Kate Hudson’s birthday bash hosted by her parents and added how she looked beautiful in her photos. Take a look at some of the fans’ reaction to Kate Hudson’s birthday photos.



