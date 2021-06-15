Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Picture Of Her Daughter As She Ties Her Own Hair; Check Out

Kate Hudson has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform and is often seen giving updates to fans about her professional and personal life. She recently posted a picture of her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, as the kid did her own hair. The two and a half year girl is currently enjoying a trip with her mother.

Kate Hudson's daughter tied her hair in a bun. It seems like the toddler is learning fast to take care of herself. Take a look at Kate Hudson's Instagram post below.

Kate Hudson shares a hair story by daughter Rani

Kate Hudson's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left hearty eyes, red heart, and fire emoticons in the comment section. Some even called the picture "cute" and "beautiful" as they praised Kate Hudson's daughter. Check out a few replies below.

Kate Hudson also shared a picture of her son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, on her Instagram story. In it, Rani is lying on her stepbrother's chest. The actor wrote, "He's such a good bro" in the picture and used travel day as her hashtag. The family is on an outing after a long time. Hudson even posted a photo with Rani when they stepped out to get on a plane. She wore a face mask, while the kid had a face shield and mask on.

The soon-to-be 10 years old, Bingham, is the son of Kate Hudson and Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy. They were engaged in 2011 and got separated in 2014. However, they are reportedly on good terms with one another and co-parent their son.

Kate Hudson started dating Danny Fujikawa in 2016. She first met him when she was 23-year-old through Sara Foster and Erin Foster, who are her best friends and his stepsisters. The couple welcomed their first child together, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018. She was named after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.