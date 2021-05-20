Kate Hudson Turns Hairstylist At Home; Cuts BF Danny Fujikawa's Hair, Says "It Was Time"

Kate Hudson turned a hair stylist for her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Hudson took to Instagram and shared a picture of her chopping Danny’s hair and holding on to his long ponytail. Kate’s Instagram post received plenty of interesting reactions from her family and friends. Find out more details about this story below.

Kate Hudson cuts boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s long mane

Hollywood actor Kate Hudson is quite active on social media. The Bride Wars actor often shares pictures and videos with her family and loved ones. Recently, Kate took to Instagram and posed for a picture with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. In the picture, Kate is holding Danny’s long ponytail with a pair of scissors in her hand, while the later is looking at the camera.

Along with this quarantine hair styling session picture, Kate Hudson also added a crisp caption. She wrote, “It was time” and added a scissor emoji along with it. Take a look at Kate Hudson’s Instagram post below.

As mentioned earlier, Kate Hudson’s Instagram post received plenty of interesting reactions in the comment section. Actor and talk show host Chelsea Handler commented, “Seriously”. While Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “Noooooo”. Take a look at all of these comments to Kate Hudson’s Instagram post below.

In a previous interview with People, Kate Hudson opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. In the interview, Kate revealed that Danny makes her feel “beautiful every single moment of the day”. She added that he makes her feel beautiful even when they get into a fight. In the interview, Hudson also opened up about how Danny contributes to her family.

She said that her boyfriend’s devotion towards their family makes her “feel safe and confident and secure”. Kate Hudson shares her two- and half-year-old daughter Rani Rose with Danny Fujikawa. Additionally, she has two sons, her 17-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and second son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In the interview, Kate Hudson also talked about not living in a traditional family setup. Kate said that she has “zero regrets” about now having this setup in her life. She added that she has never defined herself through the eyes of a man and hence she chooses to define herself with a unit she can create with somebody together.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.