Kate Hudson Weighs In On The Nepotism Debate, Says 'People Can Call It Whatever...'

Amid the ongoing conversation on nepotism in Hollywood, actress Kate Hudson has stated that she feels it exists a lot more in other industries than in entertainment. In a recent interview with British news outlet The Independent, the daughter of Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson acknowledged nepotism is real. She, however, added it “doesn’t matter” if you have talent and work hard.

Kate Hudson said, "The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood."

She further added, "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it... I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily-Rose Depp, and others weigh in on the nepotism debate

The nepotism debate came to the forefront after Vulture, a New York-based magazine, highlighted Kate Hudson along with Hailey Bieber, Jack Quaid, and Lily-Rose Depp as the “nepo babies” in a cover story feature.

Previously, actor Jamie Lee Curtis criticized the debate around nepotism in an Instagram post, saying that it is unfair to assume that all "nepo babies" are automatically untalented or undeserving of their fame.

In November, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, also joined the conversation and said in an interview with Elle that the nepo baby label “doesn’t make any sense" to her. “It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing,” the 23-year-old actress-model added.

More about Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson will be seen next in Rian Johnson’s next 'Glass Onion', which is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Knives Out'. The film features an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista and will be released digitally on December 23.