Kate Mara Confirms Pregnancy, 'House Of Cards' Star Expecting Second Child With Jamie Bell

The House of Cards star Kate Mara recently confirmed her pregnancy and announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Jamie Bell. The actor shared the exciting news with a special post on Instagram. For the unversed, the couple is already parents to a daughter, whose name they have kept private. The Rocketman actor also shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Now, leaving her fans all excited, the actor shared news about embracing motherhood once again as she awaits the arrival of the second newborn. Kate Mara and Jamie Bell started dating in fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2017. The former Fantastic Four co-stars announced in July later by taking to their social media handles that they had tied the knot and were now husband and wife.

Kate Mara announces second pregnancy with husband Jamie Bell

To announce her pregnancy, the 39-year-old star shared a throwback picture on Instagram that showed her 36-year-old husband holding hands as they take a stroll on the streets. While captioning the post, she wrote, “There are three of us in this pic.” In the snapshot, the A Teacher star donned a short pink dress with silver embellishments on top. Bell, meanwhile, looked classic in a black suit.

As soon as they shared the post, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from their industry friends and fans who were just happy to hear the good news. "Congratulations!", wrote Andrew Rannells as MJ Rodriguez added, "Omg congratulations cutie."

Earlier, around the time of their daughter's arrival in May 2019, Mara shared a photo of her infant's feet. "We had a baby a couple of weeks ago … Here are her feet," the Chappaquiddick actress captioned a snapshot of her then-newborn daughter's tiny toes.

According to americanpregnancy.org., Mara had made certain revelations about her first pregnancy on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast. Mara had suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her daughter. She explained that she had a blighted ovum, which occurs "when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not develop."

IMAGE: Instagram/katemara