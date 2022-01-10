Kate Middleton Gets Wishes From Queen Elizabeth & Other Royal Family Members On 40th B'day

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, received special wishes from the members of the Royal Family on her 40th birthday recently. The family's official Instagram handle shared myriad glimpses of Kate alongside Queen Elizabeth as well as her children, while Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also penned wishes for her.

Earlier, The Kensington Palace had released three new portraits of Kate as she posed in stunning outfits by Alexander McQueen. She also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as well as Queen Elizabeth II by donning the earrings that once belonged to them.

Kate Middleton receives birthday wishes from the Royal Family

Taking to their official Instagram handle yesterday, January 9, The Royal Family shared throwback stills of Kate along with the Queen and Prince William. In the caption, they wrote, "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!".Take a look.

Meanwhile, the Clarence House official Instagram handle shared pictures of Kate alongside her father-in-law Prince Charles and Camilla. They wrote, "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!".

Kate Middleton marks her birthday with Royal pictures

The social media handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released her portraits, which were captured by photographer Paolo Roversi. According to AP, the images will now go on display this year in three areas - Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey - where Kate Middleton has lived. They will then become a part of the National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.

Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.



This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @NPGLondon, of which The Duchess is Patron.



📸 Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/55Z5qBMLaP — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2022

Lately, Kate has also been preparing to take on the role of the future queen consort alongside Prince William, as the Queen has taken a backseat owing to her health issues. It also comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior working royals.

According to People, Kate spent her birthday privately owing to the exponential increase in the COVID-19 cases across the UK. An insider told the publication how Kate is 'flourishing' and has 'really come into her own'. Last year, she clocked her 39th birthday with a tea party arranged by her husband Prince William at their country home in Norfolk.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@THEROYALFAMILY