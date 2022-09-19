Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Late Queen By Wearing Latter's Pearls At State Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, breathed her last on September 8, 2022. After 11 days of national mourning across the United Kingdom, the late Queen will be laid to rest after the state funeral, on Monday, September 19, 2022. The ceremony is being attended by the Royal family, who paid their homage to the late Queen. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, also paid a heart-touching tribute to her late grandmother-in-law by wearing the latter's pearls.

According to a report by Page Six, Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in a black dress, which she paired with a matching veiled hat. She seemingly decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother-in-law by wearing a few iconic pieces of her jewellery. She accessorised her look with the Queen's choker, made with four strands of pearls and a diamond clasp. She also wore the iconic Bahrain Pearl Earrings, made with pearls and diamonds.

However, this was not the first time Middleton borrowed the choker from the Queen. She had earlier worn it to Prince Philip's funeral, which took place last year in April. She also fashioned the necklace for the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2017. The late Princess Diana had earlier borrowed the necklace in the 1980s.

More about the Queen's choker

According to a report by The Court Jeweller, the pearl and diamond necklace was a gift to the Queen from the Japanese government. The necklace was possibly acquired during the Queen's visit to Japan in the 1970s.

Image: AP