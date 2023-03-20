Kate Middleton Shares Unseen Photos With Kids George, Charlotte, Louis On Mother's Day

The UK celebrated Mother's Day on 19 March this year in accordance with the Christian festival of Lent. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, took to her shared Instagram handle with husband William to share a post commemorating the day. The post features all three royal children, who are seen smiling at the camera along side their mother.

All smiles outdoors

The post which has accrued over 1 million likes and counting in under 24 hours, features Kate with her children across 2 new photos. In the first picture, the bunch appears to be sitting on a tree. As the youngest, Prince Louis holds on to his mother for support, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit relatively independently. The second photo is much more candid, featuring a top shot of Kate with Prince Louis in her arms as she beams at him.

The royal children are dressed in shades and patterns of blue, while Kate is simply turned out in a patterned white top and blue denims. Kate captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours".

More about Prince William and Kate Middleton relationship

Prince William got engaged to Kate Middleton after 8 years of courtship in November of 2010 - the private proposal had reportedly taken place during a vacation in Kenya. The royal couple shortly exchanged vows on 29 April 2011. William and Kate became parents to Prince George in July of 2013. Princess Charlotte was born to the couple in May of 2015. Prince Louis completed the family in April of 2018.

The family of 5 currently resides in the Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Berkshire, close to the Windsor Castle. The royal family mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September after which they resumed their royal duties. William and Kate were most notably spotted at this year's British Academy Film Awards, among other official appearances.