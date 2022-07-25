Kate Moss Opens Up On Being Sexually Harassed As A Teen Model; 'I Was Only 15 Probably...'

Supermodel Kate Moss recently opened up about the harsh reality of the fashion industry. Moss was recruited as a model in 1988 at age 14 by Sarah Doukas, founder of Storm Management, at JFK Airport in New York, after a holiday in the Bahamas. She established her career at a time when a toxic culture of misogyny, disordered eating and exploitation dominated the industry. Recounting the early stages of her career, the British citizen revealed that she fled a photoshoot in tears after being targetted by a sexual predator.

In a conversation with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Kate Moss stated that at the age of 15, someone pressured her to remove her bra during a photoshoot. The 48-year-old asserted,

"I had a horrible experience for a bra catalogue," she recalled. "I was only 15 probably and he said, 'Take your top off', and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body. And then he said, 'Take your bra off', and I could feel there was something wrong so I got my stuff and I ran away. I think it sharpened my instincts. I can tell a wrong 'un a mile away".

Continuing her statement, Moss said that she had already signed with Storm modelling agency when she was 14 and opened up about how the year 1990 was 'painful' to her, but she also admitted that it made her famous. The supermodel said that she cried a lot during another shoot because she was uncomfortable being naked, adding,

"I didn't want to take my top off. I was really, really self-conscious about my body and she [Corinne Day] would say, 'If you don't take your top off I am not going to book you for ELLE', and I would cry. It is painful because she was my best friend and I really loved her – but she was a very tricky person to work with."

Kate Moss became a topic of discussion recently after she testified in her ex Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. On July 24, the British model opened up about the same as she said, "I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice. I knew the truth about Johnny. I knew he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."