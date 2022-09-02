Kate Moss Recalls How Johnny Depp Hid Diamond Necklace He Bought For Her In His 'bottoms'

One of the most popular former couples, supermodel Kate Moss and actor Johnny Depp had a unique way to express their love for each other. Years ago, Moss and Depp were romantically involved. However, the ex-couple are still close friends even after splitting up. Recently, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Moss recalled a hilarious anecdote from the time when the duo were dating.

Kate Moss recalls how Johnny Depp hid a 'diamond necklace' in his bottoms

The supermodel revealed that her ex-Johnny Depp had hidden a diamond necklace in his 'bottoms' and even asked to 'have a look' at it. She asserted, "That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e."

"We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'what' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace," she continued.

Kate Moss became a topic of discussion recently after she testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. During the infamous trial, the Aquaman actor cited a rumour that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs in the 1990s, but the latter, who appeared to testify in court, supported her ex-boyfriend, stating,

"I slid down the stairs and hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical care. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

On July 24, the British model opened up about why she testified in court. Moss stated, "I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice. I knew the truth about Johnny. I knew he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

Image: Instagram/@__katemoss, AP