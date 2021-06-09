Last Updated:

Kate Upton Birthday Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On The Description Of The Plot

Kate Upton celebrates her birthday on June 10. Take a quiz to see if you can guess the name of the movie she has been a part of based on the plot description.

Valentina Notts
Kate Upton

Kate Upton is a famous Hollywood model and actor. She started her career as a model at a very young age and has been on the cover of many mainstream magazines like Sports Illustrated and Vanity Fair. The model and actor came under scrutiny a few years back when she took a stand for her faith. Upton is a Christian and was wearing a cross during one of her photoshoots where the team made her take off the cross. Kate Upton was deeply affected by the incident and got a cross tattooed on her finger to always have it close to it. On Kate Upton’s birthday, take a quiz on Kate Upton movies and see if you can guess it based on the plot description.

Kate Upton quiz on the occasion of her birthday

1.       The movie is divided into three acts with Kate Upton playing the part of a nun in the first act.

a.       The Other Woman

b.       The Three Stooges

c.       The Layover

d.       Tower Heist

 

2.       The film sees two friends on a trip develop animosity as they fight for the affection of the same man.

a.       The Meg

b.       The Flight

c.       The Layover

d.       The Holiday

 

3.       Kate Upton played herself in the film about the Franco brothers but her scenes were eventually deleted from the final cut of the film.

a.       Golden Shell

b.       A Thousand Good Years

c.       Brothers France

d.       The Disaster Artist

 

4.       Kate Upton is seen in a cameo role in this comedy about men who have lost money in a Ponzi scheme and try to enlist the help of a criminal to get their money back.

a.       Tower Heist

b.       Ponzi Scheme

c.       My Money

d.       Ocean’s Eleven

 

5.       This film sees Kate Upton as part of a trio dating the same man and when they find out, all three women unite to take revenge.

a.       The Philanderer

b.       Oh Boy!

c.       The Mistress

d.       The Other Woman

 

ANSWERS:

1.       The Three Stooges

2.       The Layover

3.       The Disaster Artist

4.       Tower Heist

5.       The Other Woman

