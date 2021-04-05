Kate Winslet Claims She Knows Actors Who 'fear' Coming Out As Homosexuals In Hollywood

Titanic actor Kate Winslet opened up about the stigma around coming out of the closet in Hollywood. While claiming that the industry harbours "judgment, discrimination and homophobia", Kate said she knows young actors who "fear" coming out and do not reveal their sexuality because they think it may harm their careers. In addition, she also talked about gay actors playing straight roles in Hollywood. Winslet added that from her perspective, the stigma applies to "men more than anything" and she feels it is bad news.

Kate Winslet on homosexuality in Hollywood

The 45-year-old actor got candid on her take on homosexuality in Hollywood during an interview with Sunday Times Culture. During the same, the actor revealed she knows “at least four actors” who weren’t willing to make their sexuality public. Explaining further, she added they are “terrified” that their sexual orientation will “stand in the way”.

Sharing, presumably, a recent incident the Revolutionary Road actor asserted that a well-known actor got an American agent. Adding further, she told that the agent assured the well-known actor that he/she will not publicize the actor's sexual orientation. Sharing her piece of mind on the same, Kate suggested that the industry has to drop the "dated crap" of - "can a gay actor play a straight character on the screen".

She insisted that the conversation on the same is "incredibly important". The Academy Award-winning actor talked further on the topic while discussing her last release, Ammonite, a romantic drama about British palaeontologist Mary Anning (Winslet) and her lover, Charlotte Murchison. Saoirse Ronan was seen romancing with Winslet in Francis Lee's film.

Kate Winslet's latest news

Well, apart from her latest interview, the Collateral Beauty actor's recent conversation with Marc Maron on his podcast also grabbed the headlines as she had spoken about the “cruel” treatment she experienced after the success of Titanic. Kate had explained that the sudden fame and recognition was not easy for her to adapt to, detailing that the British media was unkind to her. The actor stated that she felt bullied. On the work front, Kate will next be seen in James Cameron's Avatar 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.

