Kate Winslet Explains How Daughter Mia Threapleton's Surname Helped Her Carve Own Path

Hollywood star Kate Winslet recently opened up on the career path chosen by her 20-year-old daughter, Mia Threapleton. In an interaction with anchor Lorraine Kelly, the actor revealed that Mia bagged her first role in the film industry without any help from her. During the interview, she also threw some light on her upcoming drama show Mare of Easttown, which premiered on the channel HBO on April 18, 2021.

Kate Winslet opens up on daughter Mia’s career

Kate Winslet recently spoke to TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and revealed a few intricate details about her daughter, Mia Threapleton’s work as an actor. In the interview, Kate Winslet mentions that her daughter has not relied on her reputation to get work in the film industry. According to her, the best part is that they both have different surnames. During Mia’s initial job, she easily slipped under the radar as people who cast her, had no idea that she is Kate Winslet’s daughter. The Titanic star also confirmed that people discovering their mother-daughter connection had been her biggest fear at one point as she believes it is an important part of Mia’s self-esteem.

Speaking about Mia Threapleton career choice, Kate Winslet stated that she finds it wonderful. She had seen the decision coming as she always had a feeling that Mia would step into her shoes. A few years back Mia walked up to her and said that she would like to give it a try. Kate Winslet also revealed that Mia has lately been busy with a new project which is in the production stage. She made her debut with the thriller film Shadows and has currently been shooting for a television series in the Czech Republic.

Kate Winslet, on the other hand, has been busy promoting her new series Mare of Easttown, which kicked off on HBO, this week. The show revolves around the life of a detective who has been trying to solve a murder mystery case while making an attempt to keep her personal life in place. The story has been set in Pennsylvania and has been directed by Craig Zobel. The show also stars Evan Peters and Guy Pearce in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Kate Winslet Instagram