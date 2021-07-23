Kate Winslet Feels "validated" After Watching SNL's 'Murdur Durdur' Sketch

SNL's recent sketch about the Mare of Easttown, featuring Kate McKinnon, has gotten its seal of approval from none other than Kate Winslet herself. The hilarious sketch, in which McKinnon takes hits from a pretzel-shaped vape pen is titled, Murdur Durdur. The sketch is an uncanny parody of Winslet's aforementioned HBO series, and premiered on May 9, and is also available on SNL's official Youtube channel.

Kate Winslet's thoughts on SNL's 'Murdur Durdur'

Kate Winslet, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, recently revealed that not only had she seen the hilarious sketch, but also enjoyed it just as much as the fans. The actress mentioned how she had "never felt so validated as an actor," also exclaiming that she did feel validated now, after having watched the parody. She also mentioned how everyone in her house was a fan of the sketch as well.

Winslet explained that every now and then, people in her house decide to "quickly watch it," adding how the lot crowds around the phone with the sketch playing with everyone, "crying with laughter." Not only did Winslet approve of the SNL parody based on her latest tv show, but she also recommended a British Mare of Easttown reactionary segment on Gogglebox. Kate Winslet has been nominated for 'Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series at the upcoming Emmy Awards for the show in question.

What Kate Winslet suggests you watch after 'Murdur Durdur'

Kate Winslet, during the same interview, suggested that fans go on to Google and search for "Gogglebox Mare of Easttown." The actress also explained that there's a "seven-minute segment that covers episode five that is so screamingly funny". She also mentioned how her family will watch 'Murdur Durdur' and then quickly decide to watch the Gogglebox video as well.

About 'Mare of Easttown'

Mare of Easttown is an American crime drama series on HBO. The series, which consists of seven episodes, stars Kate Winslet as the titular character, a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. The series also stars Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman, Neal Huff, James McArdle, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, and Joe Tippett in supporting roles.

