Kate Winslet Has Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Rumours of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating have been circulating worldwide and the couple is getting a lot of media attention. Recently, when Kate Winslet was in an interview, she was asked if she had been reading a lot about Bennifer and the rumours surrounding them. Her response to the question clarified that the Titanic actor has no interest in any of that news.

Recently, The New York Times conducted an interview with Kate Winslet, to talk about her latest mini-series, Mare of Easttown. After talking about the series, there was also a round of rapid-fire questions conducted, called ‘Confirm or Deny,’ in which she was asked if she could not stop reading about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. She had an instant reaction to it, and said, “What? No!” Weirded out by this question, Kate added, “I’ve never read about Jennifer in my life. What are these questions?”

Kate also had hilarious answers to some other questions from the ‘Confirm or Deny’ round. Like when she was asked if she kept her Oscar award on the back of her toilet seat, she said, “I don’t actually know where the Oscar is at the moment. I think it’s possibly in my son’s bedroom. But it was on the back of the toilet for a long time, yes.”

Kate Winslet’s work front

Kate Winslet's latest mini-series, Mare of Easttown, recently premiered in April 2021, and its last episode aired on May 30, 2021. Apart from that, she is also going to star in the fantasy fiction film, Avatar 2, which is set to release in 2022. It will be her second collaboration with director James Cameron, after Titanic.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, who was previously dating the Knives Out actor, Ana de Armas, split up with her at the beginning of this year. Jennifer Lopez also recently parted ways with her fiance, the baseball player, Alex Rodrigues. Then in April 2021, reports began circulating that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had begun dating again. The two had also been together from 2002 - 2004 and had also gotten engaged. However, they ended their engagement in 2004. Years later, the couple has reunited, and are also getting a lot of attention. Some recent media reports also claim that the couple might be getting serious about their future.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.