Kate Winslet Hospitalised After Suffering Injury On Sets Of Upcoming Biopic 'Lee': Report

Veteran actor and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet is among the notable English actors who have garnered massive love and fame for her stellar performances in movies and tv series. She recently received critical acclaim for her performance in the miniseries Mare of Easttown for which she was even awarded a Primetime Emmy. As the actor has a couple of other projects in the pipeline, it was recently reported that she met with an accident on the sets of one of her upcoming films.

Kate Winslet reportedly hospitalised on Lee sets

According to Deadline, it was recently reported that kate Winslet met with an accident while filming her next movie Lee in Croatia. It was revealed how the actor slipped on the set and was then taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. It was further mentioned that the actor was doing fine and will be shooting for the film next week, as per the schedule.

The rep of the actor stated, “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Kate Winslet has been gearing up for the release of Lee Miller’s biopic titled Lee. Directed by Ellen Kuras and written by Liz Hannah, the movie will follow the story of American photojournalist Lee Miller’s career from being a glamour model to becoming a photographer to cover the events of World War II. While Kate Winslet will play the lead in the film, other notable cast members will include Marion Cotillard as Solange D'Ayen, Jude Law as Roland Penrose, Andrea Riseborough as Audrey Withers, James Murray as Colonel Spencer, among others.

On the other hand, Winslet is also set to appear in the much-awaited movie Avatar: The Way of Water along with an anthology series titled I Am.

Image: AP