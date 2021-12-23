Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio remain one of the most adored on-screen couples after their stint in Titanic. The duo shares an equally beautiful relationship off-screen, which fans have witnessed many times during various interviews, red carpets and especially Kate’s heartwarming speech from the 2009 Golden Globes. Twenty years into their friendship, Kate Winslet believes that they're "bonded for life."

In a conversation with The Guardian, Winslet recalled the time she met Leonardo after three years in Los Angeles, the day that left her crying incessantly. With COVID-19 restrictions across the globe, the duo was stuck in different continents and Kate noted that they "missed each other."

Kate Winslet recalls emotional meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio after 3 years

Kate revealed that she couldn't stop crying after meeting her 'really close friend', Leonardo, who she has known for half of her life. She quipped that like many other friendships globally, they've missed each other because of COVID.

The duo's fondness for each other has often led people into believing that they're having an affair. However, Winslet has time and again cleared those speculations. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kate remarked that even the notion of them dating 'was insane', and would absolutely come across as 'incest'.

The duo's pairing as Jack and Rose from James Cameron's 1997 flick Titanic is still fresh in the audience's mind. The film was a fictionalised account of a tragic historical event and starred the duo as members from different social classes who fall in love during the ill-fated journey. Titanic went onto bag 11 Academy Awards and remains the third highest-grossing film of all time.

What's on Leonardo and Kate's work plate?

Kate will be reuniting with Cameron in the sequel of Avatar. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will also be seen helming pivotal roles in the film. As for Leonardo, the actor recently teamed up with Jennifer Lawrence for the Netflix film, Don’t Look Up.

The film is all about the duo trying their best to save the world from a comet that is approaching the Earth. After a limited theatrical release on December 10, the film will grace the OTT platform on December 24.

(Image: @kate_x_leonardo/Instagram)