Kate Winslet Returns To Acting After 'yearlong Break'; Says 'I Am Craving It'

Kate Winslet, who was last seen in the popular American crime drama series, Mare of Easttown, recently opened up about her comeback to the acting job after one year of break. She even spoke about her journey as an actor and what she was looking forward to this year.

Kate Winslet is best known for her performances in movies namely Titanic, Hamlet, Christmas Carol: The Movie, The Fox and the Child, All the King's Men, The Mountain Between Us, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Carnage, Contagion and others.

Kate Winslet all set for come back

According to Variety, Kate Winslet opened up about her yearlong break from work and revealed that she was taking a break to be with her family and also to recover from Mare of Easttown. Stating further, she exclaimed that she was now ready to throw herself back in while adding how she was craving to be in a room full of actors again. While sharing her excitement, she said, “I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from ‘Mare of Easttown.’ It was good to have a bit of a reset. But I love my job, and I’m really ready to throw myself back into it. For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”

Kate Winslet also shared a strong message to all the women around the world on the occasion of International Women's day. She urged them not to expect the world to owe them something that they haven’t worked hard toward achieving for themselves and encouraged them to keep experimenting and practising, even if it was at home. Adding to it, she even asked women not to be hard on themselves if they don’t get a role they wanted and advised them to just keep going. “Just keep experimenting and practising, even if that’s just at home. Don’t act in front of a mirror. All that does is show you what your facial expressions are. But it’s more important to start from the inside. Try not to be hard on yourself if you don’t get a role you really wanted, just keep going. Acting is a joy and a pleasure. Just keep enjoying what it feels like," she added.

Kate Winslet's movies

Kate Winslet is currently gearing up for the release of the American epic science fiction film, Avatar 2 which will feature an ensemble cast of notable actors namely Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and more. It is slated to release on 16 December 2022 by 20th Century Studios.

