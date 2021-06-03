Kate Winslet Says Being Uncomfortable With On-screen Nudity Is 'not Really An Age Thing'

The Academy Award-winning actor, Kate Winslet recently opened up about not being comfortable with nude scenes on-screen anymore. Although the Ammonite star is popular for disrobing in films that her IMDb profile says her "voluptuous figure" is her trademark, she recently revealed not wanting to see herself doing nude scenes anymore. In Kate Winslet's latest interview, she reflected on the sex scene in her newest miniseries Mare of Easttown and said her days of doing nude scenes in movies are getting "a little bit numbered".

Kate Winslet says her unwillingness for nude scenes is "not really an age thing"

Kate Winslet has been in the news ever since she starred and executive produced HBO's crime drama, Mare of Easttown, in which, she plays the role of detective sergeant Mare. The first episode of this Craig Zobel-directorial had become a hot topic of discussion among netizens as it featured an intimate scene starring Kate. The 45-year-old, as Mare, essayed the role of Drew Sheehan's (played by Izzy King) grandmother in the newly-released limited series. However, the four-time Golden Globe Award winner was unsure of doing this scene and had to seek help from her husband Edward Abel Smith about playing a middle-aged woman, also a grandmother, who makes having one-night stands a habit.

While her husband gave the idea a thumbs up and she also went on to perform the scene, Kate Winslet thinks gone are the days of on-screen nudity for her and it has nothing to do with her age. During her interview with New York Times, the mother-of-three revealed that being uncomfortable with nudity in films is "not really an age thing" for her. Elaborating further on the same, Kate stated she fears there'll come a point where people will go, "Oh, here she goes again", keeping in mind her history with nude scenes in films over the years. For the unversed, in her illustrious career of almost three decades, she has had multiple such moments, one being the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls" scene in 1997's superhit film, Titanic.

IMAGE: KATE WINSLET'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.