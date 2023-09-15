Kate Winslet, Simone Ashley, Other Celebs Grace London Fashion Event In Style

Quick links:
The second annual Vogue World kicked off London Fashion Week (LFW). Actor Cole Sprouse graced the London Fashion Week 2023 in an all-black outfit by designer Simone Rocha.
Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke also attended the London Fashion Week in a ruffled black evening gown with noodle straps. She tied her hair up in a sleek bun.
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley chose to wear a halter neck white embellished gown by Tamara Ralph and kept her tresses open for a chic look.
Letitia Wright opted for an ensemble by Prada for the London Fashion Week. The star completed her look with smokey eye makeup and accessorised her look with statement jewellery.
Maisie Williams wore a pair of sheer black mesh gloves. Meanwhile, under her outfit, she opted for a pair of fishnet leggings landing just below her knees.
Kate Winslet looked stylish in a white pantsuit as she graced the red carpet of the London Fashion Week.
Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attended the fashion event together and posed for the cameras alongside each other.
Taylor Zakhar Perez, well-known for his role in The Kissing Booth, looked dapper during the event. He wore an open-collared shirt with an undone waistcoat.
Nicola Coughlan wore a dramatic black velvet off-the-shoulder ensemble with an oversized circular black and gold headpiece.